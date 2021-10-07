Eagles-Panthers Preview: Ron Jaworski's game prediction, players to watch

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Carolina (Sunday, 1 p.m. on FOX) to face the Panthers hoping to end a three-game losing streak.Ron Jaworski goes 3 deep on the Birds, with a look at the Eagles' struggling defense, stopping the ridiculous amount of penalties and what makes the Panthers legit contenders in the NFC.Plus, Jaws' game prediction and a plea for the old Fletcher Cox to return on defense.Watch this week's Three and Out in the video above.Blame for D: Bad scheme or players?Fixing the Eagles' penalty problemMore Impressive: Panthers defense or Sam Darnold?Jalen Hurts (Offense); Fletcher Cox (Defense)Eagles 24, Panthers 21