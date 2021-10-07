Eagles-Panthers Preview: Ron Jaworski's game prediction, players to watch

Ron Jaworski goes 3 deep on the Birds, with a look at the Eagles' struggling defense, stopping the ridiculous amount of penalties and what makes the Panthers legit contenders in the NFC.
Plus, Jaws' game prediction and a plea for the old Fletcher Cox to return on defense.
Watch this week's Three and Out in the video above.
1st Down: Blame for D: Bad scheme or players?
2nd Down: Fixing the Eagles' penalty problem
3rd Down: More Impressive: Panthers defense or Sam Darnold?
Players to Watch: Jalen Hurts (Offense); Fletcher Cox (Defense)
Game Prediction: Eagles 24, Panthers 21