Eagles-Raiders Preview: Ron Jaworski's game prediction, players to watch

The Eagles' struggling offense said goodbye to Zach Ertz, who was traded, but is likely to say hello again to Lane Johnson, who is expected to play after missing the past 3 games with a personal issue.
That could help struggling quarterback Jalen Hurts get going against one of the NFL's top pass rushes. The Birds defense could also be in for a challenge as the Raiders feature a potent pass attack.
Ron Jaworski gets you ready for game day with the matchups to watch, the Raiders players that could wreck the game and an Eagles player in the spotlight. Plus, Jaws' final score prediction.
Watch Jaws go three deep on the Eagles-Raiders matchup in this week's Three and Out.
1st Down: Will Dallas Goedert step up as TE1?
2nd Down: Negating the Raiders' pass rush, Maxx Crosby?
3rd Down: Can the defense keep up with the Raiders' passing game?
Player to Watch on Raiders: Darren Waller
Player to Watch on Eagles: Jalen Hurts
Jaws' Prediction: Raiders 27, Eagles 21