Philadelphia Film Festival reveals full 2020 lineup: stream at home, watch at drive-in

the PFS on Us free ticketing initiative. Alongside the previously announced titles NOMADLAND, from Director Chloé Zhao and starringFrances McDormand; and Cannes selection and TIFF premiere AMMONITE, starring KateWinslet and Saoirse Ronan, the PFS Drive-In will also feature a nightly slate totalling over adozen films, including BLACK BEAR, starring Aubrey Plaza as an actress-turned-directorretreating to a couple's secluded country home to write her next script. The Drive-In will featurepowerful documentaries 40 YEARS A PRISONER, Director Tommy Oliver's chronicling ofactivist Mike Africa Jr.'s mission to free his parents following their imprisonment as a result ofthe 1978 police raid on the revolutionary group MOVE's compound and MLK / FBI, DirectorSam Pollard's captivating examination, using recently declassified files, of the FBI's extensivesurveillance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The PFS Drive-In will also be the exclusive home ofthe PFS on Us free ticketing initiative.

29th Philadelphia Film Festival Full Lineup

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Film Society has announced the full lineup for the 29th Philadelphia Film Festival.The festival runs from October 23 - November 2.PFF29 features in-home screenings available through the Festival's digital streaming platform, alongside nightly socially-distanced screenings throughout the 11-day Festival at the expanded 2-screen PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard.The Philadelphia Film Society highlighted a number of them:PFF29 offers three pass options for audiences to choose from: the Streaming Pass ($200), the Spotlight All Access Badge ($300), and the Premiere All Access Badge ($600).You can find full Philadelphia Film Festival coverage at 6abc.com/FilmFest Drive-In Marquee Screenings will be available first to Spotlight All Access and Premiere All Access badge holders with a limited number of individual tickets going on sale. Digital Marquee Screenings will be Accessible through the PFF29 website as well as through the PFF29 custom app on both the Roku and AppleTV platforms.AMMONITE | Director Francis Lee | 2020 | UK | Drive-InHERSELF | Director Phyllida Lloyd | 2020 | Ireland, UK | DigitalMINARI | Director Lee Issac Chung | 2020 | USA | DigitalNOMADLAND | Director Chloé Zhao | 2020 | USA | Drive-InSOUND OF METAL | Director Darius Marder | 2019 | USA | DigitalPFS on Us free ticketing initiative - attendees still need to reserve a free ticket to these screenings.40 YEARS A PRISONER | Director Tommy Oliver | 2020 | USABLACK BEAR | Director Lawrence Michael Levine | 2020 | USABULLETPROOF | Director Todd Chandler | 2020 | USAENEMIES OF THE STATE | Director Sonia Kennebeck | 2020 | USAHARLEY | Director Jean-Cosme Delaloye | 2020 | USALA LEYENDA NEGRA | Director Patricia Delgado | 2020 | USAMLK/FBI | Director Sam Pollard | 2020 | USANO ORDINARY MAN | Director Aisling Chin-Yee, Chase Joynt | 2020 | CanadaPG (PSYCHO GOREMAN) | Director Steven Kostanski | 2020 | CanadaAccessible through the PFF29 website as well as through the PFF29 custom app on both the Roku and AppleTV platforms.40 YEARS A PRISONER | Director Tommy Oliver | 2020 | USAACASA, MY HOME | Radu Ciorniciuc | 2020 | Romania, Germany, FinlandA SON | Director Mehdi Barsaoui | 2019 | France, Tunisia, Lebanon, QatarAND TOMORROW THE ENTIRE WORLD | Director Julia von Heinz | 2020 | Germany,FranceAPPLES | Director Christos Nikou | 2020 | Greece, Poland, SloveniaBANKSY MOST WANTED | Director Aurélia Rouvier, Seamus Haley | 2020 | FranceBEETHOVEN IN BEIJING | Director Jennifer R. Lin, Sharon Mullally | 2020 | USATHE BIG HIT | Director Emmanuel Courcol | 2020 | FranceBLACK BEAR | Director Lawrence Michael Levine | 2020 | USATHE BOY BEHIND THE DOOR | Directors Justin Powell, David Charbonier | 2020 | USABREAKING SURFACE | Director Joachim Hedén | 2020 | Sweden, Belgium, NorwayCHARLATAN | Director Agnieszka Holland | 2020 | Czech Republic, Ireland, Poland,SlovakiaCHARTER | Director Amanda Kernell | 2020 | Sweden, Norway, DenmarkCODED BIAS | Director Shalini Kantayya | 2020 | USA, UKCOME TRUE | Director Anthony Scott Burns | 2020 | CanadaDIGGER | Director Georgis Grigorakis | 2020 | Greece, FranceTHE DILEMMA OF DESIRE | Director Maria Finitzo | 2020 | USAEMA | Director Pablo Larran | 2019 | ChileFAREWELL AMOR | Director Ekwa Msangi | 2020 | USAFREELAND | Director Mario Furloni, Kate McLean | 2020 | USAGET THE HELL OUT | Director Wang I-Fan | 2020 | TaiwanGOODBYE HONEY | Max Strand | 2020 | USAGUNDA | Director Victor Kossakovsky | 2020 | Norway, USATHE HOUSE OF US | Director Yoon Ga-eun | 2019 | South KoreaI'M YOUR WOMAN | Director Julia Hart | 2020 | USAJUMBO | Director Zoé Wittock | 2020 | France, Belgium, LuxembourgTHE KILLING OF TWO LOVERS | Director Robert Machoian | 2020 | USAKUBRICK BY KUBRICK | Director Grégory Monro | 2020 | FranceLAPSIS | Director Noah Hutton | 2020 | USALITTLE FISH | Director Chad Hartigan | 2020 | USAMANDIBLES | Director Quentin Dupieux | 2020 | France, BelgiumMARIONETTE LAND | Director Alexander Monelli | 2020 | USAMAYOR | Director David Osit | 2020 | UK, USAMICHAEL SMERCONISH: THINGS I WISH I KNEW BEFORE I STARTED TALKING |Director Chris Strand | 2020 | USAMINYAN | Director Eric Steel | 2020 | USAMIRACLE FISHING | Director Miles Hargrove | 2020 | USAMLK/FBI | Director Sam Pollard | 2020 | USAMY LITTLE SISTER | Director Stéphanie Chuat, Véronique Reymond | 2020 |SwitzerlandMY WONDERFUL WANDA | Director Stéphanie Chuat, Véronique Reymond | 2020 |SwitzerlandMY ZOE | Director Julie Delpy | 2019 | Germany, France, UK, USANEW ORDER | Director Michel Franco | 2020 | Mexico, FranceNIGHT OF THE KINGS | Director Philippe Lacte | 2020 | Ivory Coast, France, Canada,SenegalTHE OBITUARY OF TUNDE JOHNSON | Director Ali LeRoi | 2019 | USAONE OF THESE DAYS | Director Bastian Günther | 2020 | Germany, USATHE PERFECT CANDIDATE | Director Haifaa Al-Mansour | 2019 | Saudi Arabia,GermanyPINK SKIES AHEAD | Director Kelly Oxford | 2020 | USAROSE PLAYS JULIE | Director Joe Lawler, Christine Malloy | 2019 | Ireland, UKTHE SALT OF TEARS | Director Phillippe Garrel | 2020 | France, SwitzerlandSOME KIND OF HEAVEN | Director Lance Oppenheim | 2020 | USASPRING BLOSSOM | Director Suzanne Lindon | 2020 | FranceSUMMER OF 85 | Director Francois Ozon | 2020 | FranceSURVIVAL SKILLS | Director Quinn Armstrong | 2020 | USASYLVIE'S LOVE | Director Eugene Ashe | 2020 | USATHERE IS NO EVIL | Director Mohammad Rasoulof | 2020 | Germany, Iran, CzechRepublicTHE TIES | Director Daniele Luchetti | 2020 | Italy, FranceTRUE MOTHERS | Director Naomi Kawase | 2020 | JapanTWO OF US | Director Filippo Meneghetti | 2019 | France, Luxembourg, BelgiumUNDER THE OPEN SKY | Director Miwa Nishikawa | 2020 | JapanUNDINE | Director Christian Petzold | 2020 | Germany, FranceTHE WITMANS | Director David Peterson | 2020 | USAWHITE LIE | Director Calvin Thomas, Yonah Lewis | 2020 | USAYALDA, A NIGHT FOR FORGIVENESS | Director Massoud Bakhshi | 2020 | Iran,France, Germany, Switzerland, LuxembourgZAPPA | Director Alex Winter | 2020 | USAAccessible through the PFF29 website as well as through the PFF29 custom app on both the Roku and AppleTV platforms.BITTU | Director Karishma Dev DubeBRONTOSAURUS | Director Jack DunphyTHE DEEPEST HOLE | Director Matt McCormickDUMMY | Director Laurynas BauresiaGABBY! | Director Adam MurrayHUDSON GEESE | Director Bernardo BrittoHUNTSVILLE STATION | Director Chris Filippone, Jamie MeltzerISLANDER | Director Derek PastuszekTHE MIDSUMMER'S VOICE | Director Yudi ZhangMIZUKO | Director Kira Dane, Katelyn RebeloNO CRYING AT THE DINNER TABLE | Director Carol NguyenOLD YOUNG | Director Emma BaiadaON THE FENCELINE: A FIGHT FOR CLEAN AIR | Directors Tara Eng, KristenHarrison, Alex Klein, Alisha TamarchenkoPILAR | Director Yngwie Boley, J.J. Epping, Diana van HoutenSIXTEEN THOUSAND DOLLARS | Director Symone BaptisteSOGNI AL CAMPO | Director Mara Cerri, Magda GuidiTIE | Director Alexandra RamiresTRASHY BOOTY | Director Iris DevinsWAFFLE | Director Carlyn HudsonTHE WELL | Director Neal DhandWHITE EYE | Director Tomer ShushanWOOD CHILD AND THE HIDDEN FOREST MOTHER | Director Stephen IrwinZOE AND HANH | Director Kim Tran