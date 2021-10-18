Philadelphia Film Society opens doors again for the 30th annual Philadelphia Film Festival

After an entirely virtual festival last year, PFS wanted butts back in cinema seats for its 30th anniversary. For the first time ever, all films will be screened at PFS venues-The Philadelphia Film Center in Center City, PFS at the Bourse in Old City and, for those reluctant to venture indoors, the new PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard.
The indoor venues will be capped at 50% capacity with every other seat kept empty along with mandatory masks and proof of vaccination.
The festival opens Oct. 20 with Belfast, a film set in Ireland during the decades-long period known as The Troubles.
There are horror flicks, a Philly-centric section and whole new categories on documentaries and on environmental films.
King Richard, starring Philadelphia's own Will Smith as the father and coach of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams is sure to be an Oscar contender, and PFS Artistic Director Michael Lerman calls it "the inspiring story we need right now."
October 20-31, 2021
Philadelphia Film Center
1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102
215-422-4580
PFS at the Bourse
400 Ranstead Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
215-422-4600
PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard
Admiral Peary Way &, League Island Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19112
267-239-2941