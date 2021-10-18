FYI Philly

Philadelphia Film Society opens doors again for the 30th annual Philadelphia Film Festival

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly Film Festival returns to in-person shows for 30th anniversary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From Spencer, a movie about the end of Princess Diana's marriage, to the sci-fi thriller Encounter and the Electrical Life of the English artist Louis Wain, this year's Philadelphia Film Festival is a "triumphant return to the cinemas" with more than 140 movies over 11 days.

After an entirely virtual festival last year, PFS wanted butts back in cinema seats for its 30th anniversary. For the first time ever, all films will be screened at PFS venues-The Philadelphia Film Center in Center City, PFS at the Bourse in Old City and, for those reluctant to venture indoors, the new PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard.

The indoor venues will be capped at 50% capacity with every other seat kept empty along with mandatory masks and proof of vaccination.
30th Philadelphia Film Festival announces full line-up of movies
30th Philadelphia Film Festival First Look: Centerpiece films star Will Smith, Dame Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Benedict Cumberbatch and Timothee Chalamet.

The festival opens Oct. 20 with Belfast, a film set in Ireland during the decades-long period known as The Troubles.

There are horror flicks, a Philly-centric section and whole new categories on documentaries and on environmental films.

King Richard, starring Philadelphia's own Will Smith as the father and coach of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams is sure to be an Oscar contender, and PFS Artistic Director Michael Lerman calls it "the inspiring story we need right now."

PFS Film Festival | Website |Binge Badges | Facebook | Instagram

October 20-31, 2021
Philadelphia Film Society requires masks as well as proof of vaccination for all badge and ticket holders attending the Film Festival.

Philadelphia Film Center
1412 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102
215-422-4580

PFS at the Bourse

400 Ranstead Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19106
215-422-4600

PFS Drive-In at the Navy Yard
Admiral Peary Way &, League Island Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19112
267-239-2941
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfyi phillyphiladelphia film festivalfyi events
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Oct. 17 FYI Philly: Tour new W Hotel, Vegans are Us, Philly Film Fest
Clay's Bakery in Berwyn celebrates 31 years of making specialty cakes
Van Leeuwen scoops up finely crafted ice cream from fancy to fun
The W Hotel Philadelphia makes its mark in Center City
TOP STORIES
Man dead, teen injured after shooting near Philly high school
Police: Fight led to shooting inside Lancaster, Pa. mall
Colin Powell dead at 84 from COVID-19 complications
Police ID 14-year-old killed by driver in Delaware
Philly resident voices concerns after ATV riders fill city streets
Mom delivers 14 lb. baby after suffering 19 miscarriages
'You are not alone:' Lane Johnson issues message on mental health
Show More
Man behind controversial Trump Russia dossier speaks out
Eagles superfan Giovanni reunited with Wentz in Indy
US and Haiti seek release of 17 abducted by gang, including 5 kids
Trial postponed for man accused of shooting 6 Philly police officers
Group protests in front of billboard calling for resignation
More TOP STORIES News