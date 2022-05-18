gas prices

Pain at the Pump: Philly gas station sets price at $5.24 per gallon

Philadelphia is at an average of $4.86 for a gallon of regular.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Drivers in California are paying an average of $6 for a gallon of gas and Philadelphia is closing in.

Industry analysts predict more states could see the same price at their pumps before the end of the summer.

The tri-state has once again hit record average highs on Wednesday.

Philadelphia is at an average of $4.86 for a gallon of regular. Pennsylvania's current average is $4.74.

New Jersey is at $4.72 and Delaware is at $4.56, which is also the national average.

All are the highest recorded average price recorded.

But look out, California here we come.

The Action Cam stopped by one of the first Philadelphia gas stations that is charging well over $5 per gallon.

The Gulf at 22nd and Spring Garden streets set the price at $5.24 in the early morning.

