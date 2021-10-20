philadelphia police

Commissioner says Operation Pinpoint proving some success in curbing Philadelphia crime

While shootings and murders are up overall citywide, the police commissioner said there are areas of improvement.
By
Operation Pinpoint proving some success in curbing Philly crime

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Philadelphia continues to remain on pace for a record number of killings, the city's top cop declared Wednesday the news is not all bad.

"A win is a win is a win, and whenever there is positive information or an opportunity to show something is working, or people are hard at work, we have to give people their kudos for that," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

During Wednesday's gun violence briefing, Outlaw noted that while shootings and murders are up overall citywide, there are areas of the city seeing some improvement in crime.

"Several districts have seen double-digit decreases in homicides since the last year and six have seen decreases in non-fatal shootings," she said.

Outlaw credited the success in part to the agency's data-driven patrol strategy known as "Operation Pinpoint," which started in 2019.

As the name suggests, the enforcement centers on areas where violent crime is rampant.

When questioned about what some may view as nominal gains in an arena where even recently innocent bystanders are falling victim, Outlaw said the work is ongoing.

"We're constantly out here hustling and our civilian employees alike are out here doing everything that we can to ensure everyone's safety," she added.

The commissioner also took time to address three high-profile shootings and subsequent arrests, including Monday's deadly shooting in the city's Mayfair section.

Authorities have now charged 21-year-old Aaron Scott in connection with the shooting that critically wounded a 16-year-old and claimed the life of 66-year-old Jeffery Carter outside Lincoln High School.



Also brought up: the arrests of Wayne Dorlus and Stacey Hayes, suspects who were charged earlier this month in separate workplace-related murders.

"It's atrocious right now, man," said Philadelphia activist Pastor Carl Day.

Beyond the isolated incidents, community activists are continuing their roles in working to turn the tide of everyday gun violence by appealing to the streets themselves.

"The politicians, city council, the mayor, whomever they can keep putting money out, they can fund program, but we need engagement. We need parents, we need family, we need communities to get behind it and partake in these programs," Day said.

Outlaw also warned of a potential problem in the making referring to a looming shortage of police.

The hope is some help from the feds may provide extra resources down the road.
