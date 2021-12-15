Top gift ideas at Christmas Village, Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two seasonal markets return this winter to continue the holiday tradition at Philadelphia's City Hall.There are more than 150 vendors across the two markets, including a large group of local makers sharing unique gift ideas.has taken over Love Park and spread across the North apron and courtyard of City Hall. The market is a mix of international and local small business owners. You'll find a beer garden and food inspired by the German theme. Magic Makers Marketing Collective is a group of seven Philadelphia-based Black and Brown-owned businesses that will share a booth over the course of 32 days. Each business will rotate every four days at the market. Adorned by Aisha is a jewelry maker based out of Northern Liberties who creates vintage pieces inspired by her grandmother's jewelry.The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market returns to Dilworth Park with gift ideas from local makers like Really Reel Ginger. The family-owned business creates a variety of products with ginger as the core ingredient, combined with super fruits and other creative items. It is the fourth year for Pals socks at the market sharing the company's mission that you don't have to match to be friends. The mismatched socks are a great stocking stuffer for adults and kids.Love Park, 1501 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19102Dilworth Park, 1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102Magic Makers Marketing Collective