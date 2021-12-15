FYI Philly

Top gift ideas at Christmas Village, Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

By Timothy Walton
EMBED <>More Videos

Top gifts at Christmas Village, Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two seasonal markets return this winter to continue the holiday tradition at Philadelphia's City Hall.

There are more than 150 vendors across the two markets, including a large group of local makers sharing unique gift ideas.

The Christmas Village German Market has taken over Love Park and spread across the North apron and courtyard of City Hall. The market is a mix of international and local small business owners. You'll find a beer garden and food inspired by the German theme. Magic Makers Marketing Collective is a group of seven Philadelphia-based Black and Brown-owned businesses that will share a booth over the course of 32 days. Each business will rotate every four days at the market. Adorned by Aisha is a jewelry maker based out of Northern Liberties who creates vintage pieces inspired by her grandmother's jewelry.

The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market returns to Dilworth Park with gift ideas from local makers like Really Reel Ginger. The family-owned business creates a variety of products with ginger as the core ingredient, combined with super fruits and other creative items. It is the fourth year for Pals socks at the market sharing the company's mission that you don't have to match to be friends. The mismatched socks are a great stocking stuffer for adults and kids.


Christmas Village | Facebook | Instagram
Love Park, 1501 John F. Kennedy Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market | Facebook | Instagram
Dilworth Park, 1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Adorned by Aisha | Facebook | Instagram

Really Reel Ginger | Facebook | Instagram

Magic Makers Marketing Collective

Pals Socks | Facebook | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiafyi holidayschristmas giftfyi phillyshopping
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
FYI Philly's Best of 2021: A look back at Philly's top spots
Love+Grit gives lifeline to struggling businesses, local artists
Flight On Ice brings outdoor skating rink to Delco
6 local artisans, all women-owned, crafting perfect size surprises
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News