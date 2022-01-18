Shooter fires 14 times at close range, young man killed in Kensington: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A gunman carried out an execution inside a home in the Kensington section of Philadelphia, police say.The deadly shooting happened on the 3100 block of G Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday.Police say the shooter fired 14 shots at close range killing a young man.The victim was shot multiple times in the face.According to authorities, he died sitting in a chair in the dining room.Police say drug paraphernalia was located in the home.A motive has not been determined.No one else was inside the home when officers arrived.Investigators are checking surveillance cameras hoping they picked up images of the shooter who got away.The victim did not have any form of ID on him. He is currently considered a John Doe.