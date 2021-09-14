Man shot 32 times in Kensington; no suspect found after barricade cleared

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a man is dead after he was shot 32 times in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.It happened just after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Water Street and Indiana Avenue.The male victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police surrounded a home on the 3000 block of Water Street believing the suspect may have been inside.The scene was later declared cleared by SWAT units and the suspect was not located.