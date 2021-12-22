homicide

2 dead in separate shootings in Philadelphia

Police say a man was walking on the sidewalk when two people jumped out of a car and opened fire.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred Tuesday night.

The latest happened on the 500 block of Rosalie Street in Crescentville just after 11 p.m.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

The attackers fled the scene.

Police in Feltonville found a man shot dead inside a car just minutes before on the 4500 block of Front Street.

Police say the victim did not have ID on him.

They are checking area surveillance cameras in hopes of learning what happened.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

