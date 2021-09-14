barricade

Philadelphia police on scene of barricade situation at hotel in Somerton section

Police were trying to serve a warrant when they spotted a man armed with a handgun.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are on the scene of a barricade situation at a hotel in the Somerton section.

The incident began around 11:30 a.m. at a Motel 6 at 11000 E. Roosevelt Boulevard.

That's where narcotics officers went to serve a warrant to a 40-year-old man inside.

Officers allegedly saw the man armed with a handgun, so they retreated from the hotel and declared a barricade situation.

Video from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence outside the hotel.



No injuries have been reported.

There was no word as to why police had a warrant for the man. His name has not been released.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.
