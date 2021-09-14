Philadelphia police on scene of barricade situation at hotel in Somerton section

The incident began around 11:30 a.m. at a Motel 6 at 11000 E. Roosevelt Boulevard.
That's where narcotics officers went to serve a warrant to a 40-year-old man inside.
Officers allegedly saw the man armed with a handgun, so they retreated from the hotel and declared a barricade situation.
Video from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence outside the hotel.
No injuries have been reported.
There was no word as to why police had a warrant for the man. His name has not been released.
