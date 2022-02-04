philadelphia international airport

Philadelphia International Airport cancels more than 100 flights as winter storm slams Midwest

By
EMBED <>More Videos

More than 100 flights canceled in Philly as winter storm slams Midwest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 100 flights were canceled Thursday at Philadelphia International Airport due to bad weather in other parts of the country.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware now reports 137 total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States Thursday at Philadelphia International Airport.

More than 30 flights are already canceled for Friday.

"It's been a nightmare," said Angela Moody, from Copperas Cove, Texas.

Angela Moody is one of many travelers stranded after the major winter storm. She was supposed to fly from Texas to Salisbury Wednesday, but she's been stuck in Philadelphia and it's costing her.

"The airline only gives you like a $12 voucher for food and you're stuck for 24 hours," said Moody.

SEE ALSO: US sees year's biggest day of flight cancellations as massive winter storm tears through country

EMBED More News Videos

A winter storm is bringing a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the central U.S.



According to a spokesperson for Philadelphia International Airport, the majority of the cancellations are to destinations that are experiencing or anticipating bad weather.

Many airlines are being proactive in canceling flights due to weather, just as they did with the nor'easter last weekend.

"We do have like a travel alert right now on our app saying that it could happen," said Autumn Winn, from Richmond Virginia.

A local travel agent says airlines don't have much of a financial obligation to passengers when it comes to weather-related issues.

"They may give a refund, however, they always have in their back pocket 'it was due to weather,' and they could maybe be a little bit unkind and say 'well, use your ticket within a year,'" said Suzanne Shank, owner Atlas Travel.

Getting to their destination is one thing but returning home will also be a challenge for some passengers whose flights were canceled or rerouted.

"It's frustrating because my car's here in Philly and they're going to drop us off in Atlantic City when we get back. So we have to drive up to Philly to get my car," said Barry Shaak, from Mays Landing, New Jersey.

Shank said travelers are encouraged to check their flight status before coming to the airport.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelphiladelphiawinter stormsnowphiladelphia international airportweather
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
Winter storm causes more delays at Philadelphia airport
Flight cancelations, delays pile up at Philly airport
Knives found hidden in teddy bear toy at Philly airport: TSA
Biggest headache for airport travelers? Finding a COVID test
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Weather Advisory Friday
Video captures suspect wanted in Macy's grab-and-run theft
Jacksonville Jaguars hire Doug Pederson as head coach: ESPN
Driver accused of intentionally hitting father arrested for murder
Blank vaccination cards stolen from Pennsylvania Hospital: Police
Family discovers hospital mix-up after 29-year-old takes DNA test
Eagles launch new program aimed to empower female athletes
Show More
School District of Philadelphia changes mask policy
Contractor allegedly took $75K from homeowners but never did work
The sky's the limit for Delco's star swimmer Alexandra Pastris
Armed suspects wanted for robbing 2 Wawa stores in Delco
Video shows alleged gunman wanted for shooting security guard
More TOP STORIES News