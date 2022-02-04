Philadelphia International Airport cancels more than 100 flights as winter storm slams Midwest

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11535103" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A winter storm is bringing a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow to the central U.S.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- More than 100 flights were canceled Thursday at Philadelphia International Airport due to bad weather in other parts of the country.The flight-tracking website FlightAware now reports 137 total cancellations within, into, or out of the United States Thursday at Philadelphia International Airport.More than 30 flights are already canceled for Friday."It's been a nightmare," said Angela Moody, from Copperas Cove, Texas.Angela Moody is one of many travelers stranded after the major winter storm. She was supposed to fly from Texas to Salisbury Wednesday, but she's been stuck in Philadelphia and it's costing her."The airline only gives you like a $12 voucher for food and you're stuck for 24 hours," said Moody.According to a spokesperson for Philadelphia International Airport, the majority of the cancellations are to destinations that are experiencing or anticipating bad weather.Many airlines are being proactive in canceling flights due to weather, just as they did with the nor'easter last weekend."We do have like a travel alert right now on our app saying that it could happen," said Autumn Winn, from Richmond Virginia.A local travel agent says airlines don't have much of a financial obligation to passengers when it comes to weather-related issues."They may give a refund, however, they always have in their back pocket 'it was due to weather,' and they could maybe be a little bit unkind and say 'well, use your ticket within a year,'" said Suzanne Shank, owner Atlas Travel.Getting to their destination is one thing but returning home will also be a challenge for some passengers whose flights were canceled or rerouted."It's frustrating because my car's here in Philly and they're going to drop us off in Atlantic City when we get back. So we have to drive up to Philly to get my car," said Barry Shaak, from Mays Landing, New Jersey.Shank said travelers are encouraged to check their flight status before coming to the airport.