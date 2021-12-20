FYI Philly

LumiNature, Longwood Christmas light shows sparkle this time of year

By Natalie Jason
Light shows sparkle this time of year all around the region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From City Hall to Bucks County, we have a round-up of light shows to take in this holiday season.

The region has more than a few options for a night out among the shining displays.

Drive-through view at Shady Brook Farm in Yardley


Electrical Spectacle Light Show Presented by PECO | Facebook | Instagram
200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106

A Longwood Christmas | Facebook | Instagram
1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348

LumiNature at The Philadelphia Zoo | Facebook | Instagram

3400 W. Girard Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Deck The Hall Light Show | Facebook | Instagram
1 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Shady Brook Farm Holiday Light Show | Facebook | Instagram
931 Stony Hill Road, Yardley, PA 19067
