Philadelphia Museum of Art employees ready to strike beginning Monday

"I think it's really disappointing to see a museum that's so wonderful and that we all love treat its workers so poorly," said Adam Rizzi who is the President of Local 397.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Union workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art say they're going to strike starting Monday unless an agreement is made in their contract over the weekend.

Last Friday, museum employees who are members of Local 397 conducted a warning strike for one day. But now, they vow at the start of next week it'll be for the long haul unless they get what they want.

Rizzo says they've been trying to negotiate their contract for the last two years. But they're not making progress when it comes to two key components.

One is wages.

"We're just asking for a living wage. Folks at the museum are working two jobs just to get by. A lot of the positions at the museum require a master's degree at the very least. So, a lot of folks are saddled with debt," said Rizzo.

The other is affordable health care.

"Ninety percent of the folks in the unit, and that's about 190 people, are on a high deductible health care plan. So, it means we can't afford to go to the doctor even though we have health care," said Rizzo.

Meanwhile, an Art Museum spokesperson released a statement and part of it reads:

"The museum is deeply disappointed that the union has again chosen to strike. We have worked very hard this week at the negotiating table to avoid this outcome."

Rizzo adds they're more than willing to negotiate throughout the weekend. He hopes a strike doesn't happen.

Officials of the museum say it will still be open on Monday, even if there is a strike.