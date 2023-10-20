Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Philadelphia Police Officer Richard Mendez

2 more arrests made in killing of Philadelphia police officer Richard Mendez

There will be two events next week to honor the 22-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The funeral arrangements have been announced for Officer Richard Mendez, who was killed last week at a Philadelphia International Airport parking garage.

A public viewing will be held on Monday, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Givnish Funeral Home on Academy Road in Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, a second viewing will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on Race Street in Philadelphia.

The funeral service for Officer Mendez will be held immediately after; however, seating inside the Basilica is reserved for family, friends, law enforcement personnel, and dignitaries. The entire viewing and church service can be viewed right here on 6abc.com.

Authorities said Officers Mendez and Raul Ortiz had just arrived at work about 11 p.m. last Thursday when they heard breaking glass and saw several people breaking into a car in the parking lot at Philadelphia International Airport. A confrontation ensued, and the two officers and one of the suspects were shot.

Officer Mendez, 50, who had been on the force for more than two decades, was shot four times and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Ortiz, a 60-year-old who is a 20-year veteran of the force, was shot once in the arm and was released from the hospital Saturday.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting, including 18-year-old Yobranny Martinez Fernandez, 21-year-old Alexander Batista-Polanco, and 21-year-old Hendrick Pena-Fernandez.

A fourth person believed to be involved in the killing, 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera Duran, was killed in the Thursday night shooting.

Police believe there were others responsible for helping the suspects hideout after the killing.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.