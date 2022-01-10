Center City 'streeteries' on 13th Street gone as utility works begins

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some Center City Philadelphia businesses are dealing with an unexpected setback as restaurant week kicks off.Utility and road work has forced "streeteries" along 13th Street to come down.Businesses used "streeteries" to pivot during the pandemic, but the city warned operators the setback was always a possibility."It's hard to lose that space for guests who still wanted to have the ambiance," said David Montague, operations manager for Center City restaurants Bar Bombon and Charlie was a sinner.In a letter sent to restauranteurs a month ago, the initial deadline called for the "streeteries" to be removed by January 10. But after pressure from some owners, the deadline was extended to January 20.Montague said rebuilding some of these elaborate structures may not be an option due to cost and city code.For one, cost. And secondly, the city code prevents them from existing in bike lanes."I don't know that we're in a position to put them back up," Montague added.Some who enjoyed the settings are sad to see them go."It's great for families, a lot of people who don't feel comfortable eating inside still have the option," said customer Sarah Bonkowski.Others are more motivated to see the options to avoid the city's mandates."I'm glad they give us the option of eating outside because my vaccination status is none of their business," said tourist Rebekah Smalley.Some businesses will be able to put their "streeteries" back up around the summertime.A Zoom meeting between the city and restaurant owners is scheduled for Monday when both sides are expected to hash out more details.