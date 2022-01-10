community

Center City 'streeteries' on 13th Street gone as utility works begins

A meeting between the city and restaurant owners is scheduled for Monday when both sides are expected to hash out more details.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Frustration for some as utility work forces 'streeteries' to come down

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Some Center City Philadelphia businesses are dealing with an unexpected setback as restaurant week kicks off.

Utility and road work has forced "streeteries" along 13th Street to come down.

Businesses used "streeteries" to pivot during the pandemic, but the city warned operators the setback was always a possibility.

"It's hard to lose that space for guests who still wanted to have the ambiance," said David Montague, operations manager for Center City restaurants Bar Bombon and Charlie was a sinner.

In a letter sent to restauranteurs a month ago, the initial deadline called for the "streeteries" to be removed by January 10. But after pressure from some owners, the deadline was extended to January 20.

Montague said rebuilding some of these elaborate structures may not be an option due to cost and city code.

For one, cost. And secondly, the city code prevents them from existing in bike lanes.

"I don't know that we're in a position to put them back up," Montague added.

Some who enjoyed the settings are sad to see them go.

"It's great for families, a lot of people who don't feel comfortable eating inside still have the option," said customer Sarah Bonkowski.

Others are more motivated to see the options to avoid the city's mandates.

"I'm glad they give us the option of eating outside because my vaccination status is none of their business," said tourist Rebekah Smalley.

Some businesses will be able to put their "streeteries" back up around the summertime.

A Zoom meeting between the city and restaurant owners is scheduled for Monday when both sides are expected to hash out more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessphiladelphiafoodcoronavirusconstructioncommunityroad closure
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Prune Redmond Gallery promotes local business with comedy
Deadly fire fast tracks 'Operation 6abc Save-A-Life' campaign
Delaware Valley hold vigils on January 6 anniversary
Community gathers to remember 12 victims killed in duplex fire
TOP STORIES
More than 80 Philly schools going virtual due to pandemic
Woman dead after fatal home invasion in Camden County
19 dead, including 9 children, in fire at NYC apartment building
AccuWeather: Rain Moves Out, Temperature Plunge
Bowling alley manager assaulted; suspects wanted: Police
US hospitals strained with influx of patients amid latest COVID surge
Alec Baldwin says it's a 'lie' that he's not helping shooting probe
Show More
Does having high COVID antibody level mean you don't need a booster?
Pipe bursts under lift, blasting freezing-cold water onto skiers
2 teens dead, 3 others hurt in Saturday night shootings
Vehicle restrictions for NJ, Pa. Sunday due to icy conditions
Eagles fall to Cowboys 51-26 in regular season finale
More TOP STORIES News