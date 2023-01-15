Philadelphia man facing charges after father found dead in freezer

The discovery was made on December 23, 2022, at a home on the 1200 block of Snyder Avenue.

According to police, the person of interest was taken into custody at The Franklin Institute on Friday afternoon. No charges have been filed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia man is facing charges in connection with the death of his father whose body was found inside a freezer in South Philadelphia.

On Saturday, police identified the victim as 54-year-old Thi Dinh.

Police say the victim's son, 27-year-old Jack Dinh, was arrested on charges of homicide, possessing instruments of crime and abuse of corpse.

According to investigators, family members came to the house to check on other family members they had not heard from. When they got to the row home, they reportedly found blood and a knife inside and called police.

Arriving officers found Thi Dinh's body face down in the freezer box.

Jack Dinh is being held without bail at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility.

A motive for the crime is still under investigation.