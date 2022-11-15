Philadelphia gas stations a target for shootings and carjackings

According to Philadelphia police, there have been 69 armed robberies at the pumps this year, compared to 65 in all of last year.

It's like a scene right out of a movie, except disturbing and violent crimes are playing out in real-time on the streets of Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been a record-breaking year for carjackings in Philadelphia this year and gas stations are one of the most frequently targeted locations.

It's like a scene right out of a movie, except disturbing and violent crimes are playing out in real-time on the streets of Philadelphia.

"You got to arm yourself. It's dangerous out here. It's wild," said Melvin Dunn of Overbrook.

"When you get out of the car, lock the door. When you are in your car, lock the door," said Randy Stevens of Nicetown.

The city is desperate to claw its way out of this gun violence crisis.

While Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney acknowledges reducing crime is his top priority, in a newly published op-ed, Kenney says the violence is fueled by press headlines and state and federal laws.

"Of course, the media is going to focus on us having historic and record levels of crime, that's expected," said Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier.

Councilwoman Gauthier says she's been pushing for an emergency declaration on gun violence, to no avail.

It's why many people say they keep their head on a swivel, especially at gas stations where robberies, carjackings and shootings are escalating.

"You never know who is around the corner and who else is pumping gas and who is out there who you can't see," said Jerry Carestio of Washington Township, NJ.

"Constantly being on the lookout, the notorious checking around your car, seeing who else is in the parking lot, trying to take note of essential features in case something does happen that way I know how to identify them," said Madely Cromling of Roxborough.

The Action News Data Journalism team found there have been at least seven shootings and four homicides at Philadelphia gas stations so far this year.

According to Philadelphia police, there have been 69 armed robberies at the pumps this year, compared to 65 in all of last year.

There were seven carjackings at gas stations last year and already 30 so far this year.

"A lot of people leave their cars running and are reaching into their pockets as well. The first thing they start to do after they put their gas pump in their car, they look at their phones and it's a crime of opportunity," said Philadelphia Police Inspector Charles Layton.

The city has invested an historic $340 million in the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years to fighting gun violence. The mayor and council admit it's still not enough.

Action News reached out to the mayor for comment on his remarks and escalating crime, but our request went unanswered.