5 killed over an 8-hour span across Philadelphia this weekend

Police said there were a total of seven people shot over an eight-hour span from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

According to Philadelphia police data, there have been at least 76 homicides recorded this year.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teenagers, including a 14-year-old, were among five people killed in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Police said there were a total of seven people shot over an eight-hour span from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The 14-year-old male was shot twice in the chest around 8:26 p.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Haddington Lane in Overbrook.

He was taken to Lankenau Hospital where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Minutes later in West Philadelphia, two men were shot and killed around 8:32 p.m. on the 6000 block of Sansom Street. The victims, a 33-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, were both shot multiple times.

SEE ALSO: Saturday night violence in Philadelphia leaves several dead, including 14-year-old

Both victims died at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

"It's not the world, it's the people. We got to come together and stop this. It's our neighborhoods," said one West Philadelphia neighbor. "I've lived around here like 15 years now; the neighborhood has definitely gotten worse."

Shortly after 9:20 p.m., a 19-year-old was shot and killed in Tioga-Nicetown in the 3700 block of North Carlisle Street.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

And early Sunday morning, police say a man in his 30s died after he was shot eight times.

It happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of West Huntingdon and West Cumberland streets.

SEE ALSO: Mom shot after child finds gun outside, brings it inside Olney home, police say

Meanwhile, a mother is recovering after she was shot by her 6-year-old child around 11 p.m. Saturday night in the city's Olney section.

Police say the child found the weapon outside and brought it into the home.

In another non-fatal shooting Saturday, police say an 18-year-old man is recovering after he was shot multiple times around 11:35 p.m. on the 1100 block of West Venango Street.

Officers are still searching for several suspects in connection with these incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

According to Philadelphia police data, there have been at least 76 homicides recorded this year.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker