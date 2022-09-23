Here's how some celebrated the first night of fall in Philadelphia

This was one of the hottest summers on record, with 48 days of 90-degree weather.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Seemingly overnight, summer disappeared and the crisp fall air rolled in. This was one of the hottest summers on record, with 48 days of 90-degree weather.

"I love it," said Melissa Valle of North Philadelphia. "I was ready for the warm weather to go away, and like feel like comfortable outside and enjoy the peaceful weather."

All across the city, businesses kicked off the new season. The Northern Liberties Night Market series included dozens of food trucks to celebrate fall.

Morgan's Pier launched its Fall Fest, which will operate every day through the end of October. It's filled with pumpkin carving, Halloween inspired drinks and plenty of autumn vibes.

"It's really good to get the community out here, especially coming out of the pandemic," said Fahvian Shorey, event coordinator for Morgan's Pier. "It's always good to get kids out, and since we have pumpkin carving, it's really good for parents just to give their kids something to do."

And with the upcoming week including highs in the 70s, residents are just happy football season is back.

"We're ready and Rosie is in her outfit. She's decked out, ready for the Eagles," said Kaitlin Konzerowsky of Northern Liberties.

And others are excited to see the debut of fall outfits.

"I think the clothes, it's bundling up in some sweaters and I love Halloween," said Julia Foglio of Clifton Heights. "Dressing up and having fun with your friends."