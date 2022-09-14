Hometown Hero: Artists reach out to Ukrainian refugees in Philadelphia

"The war is just breaking so many of our hearts, and if there's a way to connect, that's what I'm about as an artist in Philadelphia," said Cathryn Pannepacker.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia artists are hoping to give Ukrainian refugees who resettled in the city a welcome to the neighborhood as well as a place to talk about their feelings.

Cathryn Pannepacker and Tieshka Smith started the "Stand With Ukraine Listening Loom" at Gifford Park in Somerton Wednesday hoping to connect with their new neighbors.

"If you're resettling, people kind of shuffle you along from place to place, and what we want to create is a place where people can just sit down, be heard, and relax," said Smith.

Somerton has become a resettling point for Ukrainian refugees coming to Philadelphia.

As Smith coordinates art projects for the kids, Pannepacker weaves. Both engage in conversations with people like Oksana Sholomyska and her daughter who settled in Philadelphia less than six weeks ago.

"It was a big surprise for me and was a very great present," Sholomyska said of the art project. "Today is my birthday." She was overcome with emotion and gratitude to find a community that cares.

"If Ukraine would not be at war, she would be living in Ukraine," said Liliya Kholyavka.

The duo plans to be at this park as well as a few others for the next seven weeks, building lasting relationships with the Ukrainian community.

At the end of the project, they'll throw a party on October 29 as an official welcome to the neighborhood.