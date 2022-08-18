Philadelphia Parks & Rec launches pilot program to help entrepreneurs and teens

The goal is to help budding entrepreneurs and the kids who frequent the rec centers. It's called Reimagining Recreation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Parks and Recreation is trying to get creative with how to engage young people.

A new program just launched that allows businesses to operate in city rec centers for free in exchange for teen mentorship.

"Young people, they want to think about how they're going to be successful and empowered to be successful in their careers. And why not figure out how to marry that into our rec centers?" said Parks and Rec Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell.

The city just started taking applications from entrepreneurs who either have an existing business or an idea for one.

Applicants must describe their businesses and background and the impact it could have on the kids at the rec center.

With gun violence surging, this is a way to keep teens engaged.

By October, 10 finalists will be selected to receive $1,500 in Seed money, as well as coaching and support to develop a business proposal.

Once that's submitted to the city, four winners will be selected in the spring -- each receiving $25,000 to $75,000 in grant funding.

Rec centers will be selected based on the four winners and their business proposals. They expect to have the program up and running by next year.

FAQs and application: http://makingspacephl.com