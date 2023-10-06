At least 5 suspects caught on video looting Philadelphia pharmacy

At least 5 suspects caught on video looting Philadelphia pharmacy

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators have released two new videos as they search for more suspects involved in violent nights of looting across North Philadelphia.

One piece of footage shows at least five suspects crawling through a cracked window at a pharmacy on September 27.

This is on the 100 block of West Diamond Street.

After getting inside one of them pulled out a gun.

Police say the looters took handfuls of bags filled with medications before escaping back through the window.

The night before, a group smashed through the door of a business on the 200 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

Officials say once they forced their way inside, the suspects used tools to smash a lottery machine.

It's unclear how much, if anything, was taken.

Detectives are asking anybody with information to give them a call.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker