Woman robbed on Temple University's campus; armed suspect sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect wanted in an armed robbery on Temple University's campus.

According to police, the crime happened at about 1:50 a.m. on January 23.

Investigators said a woman was walking in the 1800 block of North Broad Street when a man got out of a late-model gray Ford Focus, pointed a gun at her and took her bag, which contained a tablet, wallet and medication.

The suspect left the scene in the car and was last seen on North 5th Street and Girard Avenue, police said. The suspect was a passenger in the car. A separate man was driving the Focus.

The suspect was last seen wearing a white hat, brown jacket with camo or graphic pattern, green camouflage pants and black and white sneakers.

The driver of the vehicle appeared to be wearing a dark jacket with white stripes on the sleeves.

Anyone who recognizes or sees the suspect is asked to call 911.'

