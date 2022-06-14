Police Athletic League of Philadelphia celebrates 75th anniversary during awards gala

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Police Athletic League of Philadelphia (PAL) celebrated 75 years of providing a safe haven for the city's youth.The annual awards gala was held at the Waterworks in Fairmount Park Monday evening.Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw were among the guests and Action News' Jim Gardner served as emcee.The event also raised money to help PAL continue its mission of keeping kids safe in a free and fun environment while mentoring them as future leaders."We recognize how important it is for our young people to have a safe place to be, but also at the same time. We're building and establishing our relationships with our young people in the community," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.6abc president and general manager Bernie Prazenica also showed his support. He's proud to have served on PAL's board for more than a decade.