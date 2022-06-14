community

Police Athletic League of Philadelphia celebrates 75th anniversary during awards gala

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police Athletic League of Philadelphia celebrates 75 years

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Police Athletic League of Philadelphia (PAL) celebrated 75 years of providing a safe haven for the city's youth.

The annual awards gala was held at the Waterworks in Fairmount Park Monday evening.

Mayor Jim Kenney and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw were among the guests and Action News' Jim Gardner served as emcee.

The event also raised money to help PAL continue its mission of keeping kids safe in a free and fun environment while mentoring them as future leaders.

"We recognize how important it is for our young people to have a safe place to be, but also at the same time. We're building and establishing our relationships with our young people in the community," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

6abc president and general manager Bernie Prazenica also showed his support. He's proud to have served on PAL's board for more than a decade.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiasafetysocietycommunityphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
Radnor Twp. passes controversial abortion protection ordinance
Man dies while competing in 'Escape the Cape Triathlon' in NJ
Legendary Philly car collector Dr. Frederick Simeone dies
Proposed bill would change Philly curfew for all minors 16 and older
TOP STORIES
Chick-fil-A employee shot in Philadelphia; gunman at large
17-year-old high school senior killed in Medford Lakes wreck
Radnor Twp. passes controversial abortion protection ordinance
Pa. GOP lawmakers announce effort to impeachment DA Krasner
Delco judge vacates murder charge for teen executed in 1931
Jenkintown man gets help with fake unemployment claim issue
Fmr. Philly city commissioner describes 'specific, graphic' threats
Show More
AccuWeather: Threat For Strong Storms Tuesday Morning
Yellowstone flooding sweeps away bridge, washes out roads
Police shoot and kill armed person at youth day camp with 150 children
'Strawberry Supermoon' appears this week
Philadelphia plans to install 100 new security cameras near schools
More TOP STORIES News