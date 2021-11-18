Man arrested following deadly armed robbery in Philadelphia's Ogontz section

According to police, Aruna Mittal, 67, was fatally shot during a struggle with the suspect inside her check-cashing business on Tuesday afternoon.
Officials say Mittal, who was the owner of Any Checks Cashed, left the store just before 12:30 p.m. and then came back around 1 p.m.
Police say 64-year-old Robert Jiles, who was armed with a gun, followed her inside the business on the 5800 block of Old York Road.
Jiles then forced his way behind the security glass to where the money was, but there was a violent struggle for the gun, according to police.
It was during that struggle that Mittal was shot once in the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
Jiles got away with money from the cash register. He was taken into custody early Thursday morning.
He is facing a slew of charges including criminal homicide and robbery.