Philadelphia police officer, 2 others injured in Olney multi-vehicle crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer and two other people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in the Olney neighborhood.

It happened around 5:25 a.m. Friday on the 4900 block of North 5th Street.

The collision involved a patrol car, a pick-up truck and a sedan.

Authorities say the driver of the sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash.

It appears the sedan then crashed into the pick-up truck head-on.

The Action Cam on the scene showed severe front-end damage to the sedan and pick-up truck.

The truck spun out to the side of the road. The sedan came to a rest in the middle of the street.

The patrol vehicle was rear-ended in this chain reaction crash. It suffered minimal damage but airbags did deploy.

Debris from the wreck could be seen scattered across the roadway.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.