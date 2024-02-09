Police release video of suspect wanted for breaking into North Philly business

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted for breaking into a North Philadelphia business last week.

The video shows the man breaking the glass on the front door of a store in the 3200 block of North Broad Street around 2:47 a.m. on February 2.

The suspect got away with a few items, including the owner's electric bike.

Investigators said this same man is wanted for similar burglaries on the same block.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

