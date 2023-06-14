Philadelphia police officer struck by car while attempting to capture suspect

A Philadelphia police officer is in stable condition Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to capture a suspect.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is in stable condition Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to capture a suspect.

Officials say it happened just after 2 p.m. on the 1400 block of Sansom Street in Center City.

The officer was struck by a private vehicle while he was attempting to apprehend a male suspect.

Police say the incident involved narcotics but did not provide any further details.

The officer suffered injuries to his head and back after the collision. He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where he was placed in stable condition, officials say.

Police are still investigating this incident, and officials say an apprehension was made.