Philadelphia Police Department kicks off efforts to recruit more officers

The starting salary is $61,888, plus a $2,000 signing bonus.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is kicking off efforts this week to recruit more officers.
The department is accepting applications Monday through February 2.
The starting salary is $61,888, plus a $2,000 signing bonus.
RELATED: Kevin Bethel sworn in as Philadelphia's police commissioner
The city is also waiving a requirement that new officers must live in the city for a year before joining the force to boost dwindling ranks.
Mayor Cherelle Parker declared a public safety emergency in the city on her first day on the job to combat gun violence that left 410 people dead last year.