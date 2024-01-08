WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia Police Department kicks off efforts to recruit more officers

The starting salary is $61,888, plus a $2,000 signing bonus.

Monday, January 8, 2024 10:11AM
The Philadelphia Police Department is kicking off efforts this week to recruit more officers.
The department is accepting applications Monday through February 2.

The starting salary is $61,888, plus a $2,000 signing bonus.

The city is also waiving a requirement that new officers must live in the city for a year before joining the force to boost dwindling ranks.

Mayor Cherelle Parker declared a public safety emergency in the city on her first day on the job to combat gun violence that left 410 people dead last year.

