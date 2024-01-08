Philadelphia Police Department kicks off efforts to recruit more officers

The starting salary is $61,888, plus a $2,000 signing bonus.

The Philadelphia Police Department is kicking off efforts this week to recruit more officers.

The Philadelphia Police Department is kicking off efforts this week to recruit more officers.

The Philadelphia Police Department is kicking off efforts this week to recruit more officers.

The Philadelphia Police Department is kicking off efforts this week to recruit more officers.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is kicking off efforts this week to recruit more officers.

The department is accepting applications Monday through February 2.

The starting salary is $61,888, plus a $2,000 signing bonus.

RELATED: Kevin Bethel sworn in as Philadelphia's police commissioner

The city is also waiving a requirement that new officers must live in the city for a year before joining the force to boost dwindling ranks.

Mayor Cherelle Parker declared a public safety emergency in the city on her first day on the job to combat gun violence that left 410 people dead last year.