No arrests made after standoff with homicide suspect in Philadelphia

The incident began Thursday just after 12:30 p.m. on the 3100 block of N. Bancroft Street.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- No arrests were made after Philadelphia police surrounded a home in connection with a homicide investigation.

Authorities say plainclothes officers observed a 23-year-old man wanted for a homicide go into a home along the residential block.

Officials declared the incident a barricade just after 1 p.m., and SWAT is staged in the area of 17th Street and Allegheny Avenue.

Police have not identified the suspect nor have they provided any further information about the case.

The home was cleared around 5 p.m. The suspect is still being sought at this time.

