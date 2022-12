Police SUV collides with Tesla in West Philadelphia, minor injuries reported

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia police officers suffered minor injuries in a collision with a Tesla.

The crash occurred at 62nd and Media streets in West Philadelphia around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

A Philadelphia police SUV collided with a red Tesla.

The driver of the Tesla also suffered minor injuries.

All three were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding what led to the crash are unclear this time.