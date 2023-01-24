Mild winter conditions helping Philadelphia's pothole problem

The Philadelphia Sanitation department is asking drivers to call 311 or use their app to report potholes.

PennDOT is responsible for state roads and said the warm winter helps in their efforts.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Potholes are a constant point of frustration. That is something all drivers can agree on.

The Action Cam was there to witness the damage left behind by a ditch at South 70th Street and Reedbird Place in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Joseph Esquilin broke both axles while driving his Lyft vehicle through the ditch Monday night.

"It was too late for me to stop and I hit it. It broke both of my axles, the front and back of the car. This is my livelihood," said Esquilin.

Potholes weren't hard to find, The Action Cam found a few on I-76 headed east from City Avenue. PennDOT is responsible for state roads and said the warm winter helps in their efforts.

"You need basically 40 degrees or above to use that hot asphalt mix," said Robyn Briggs, a spokesperson for PennDOT. "(Crews) are up 380 tons of patching material, and this time last year they were at about 178 tons."

The Philadelphia Sanitation department is asking drivers to call 311 or use their app to report potholes with specific details and pictures.

"We'll be able to get there much more quickly if they're able to know what the problem is ahead of time," said Chief Highway Engineer Steve Lorenz.

The 6abc Data Journalism team found 27 different 311 reports for the area of S. 70th Street and Reedbird Place in the past month.

When 6abc notified Lorenz, the issue was repaired within two hours.