'It was incredibly loud': Potholes continue to cause major headaches for drivers across Philadelphia

If you run over one and damage your car, you should call the City's Risk Management Office at 215-683-1700.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Potholes continue to be a problem for drivers across Philadelphia, and they are causing some serious damage to vehicles.

Michael O'Halloran, a Center City resident, said it felt like a "bomb went off" when he hit one.

"Change came out of my car. All these people stopped to turn around. It was incredibly loud," he said.

Ethan Howard works at Moustaki Gyro, which is located next to the sinkhole at 21st and Race street.

"You hear it about three to four times a day the whole day," Howard said.

O'Halloran said he couldn't believe the size and the depth of it. He got two flat tires and a repair bill for about $500.

The Streets Department says they've been making nonstop repairs this year.

"This year, we've repaired about 39,000 potholes. This time last year we did about 27,000. So, there's about 12,000 more repaired this year than the previous year," said Steve Lorenz, chief highway engineer.

In addition to being busier, Lorenz said they are about 80% staffed due to COVID.

But be blames the winter months for the condition of the roads

"This winter was a little bit rough on us not from snow amount, February was a milder month, however, it was wet. What was happening was the moisture would get into the roadway and at night temps didn't even get that cold but it was enough to freeze the water that was In there never dried out. We had expansion and contraction and the roadways are just falling apart right in front of us."

"I'll cut them slack. There's a lot of them, it's an old city. But to not mark them just feels so irresponsible and inconsiderate," O'Halloran said.

The streets department also says when they have a confirmed pothole, it is their goal to repair it within three days. If you want to report one, call 311.

If you have run over one and damaged your car, you should call the City's Risk Management Office at 215-683-1700.
