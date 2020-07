Three new must-try Mexican spots and the return of arts and culture

At a time when restaurants are struggling to get back on their feet with COVID-19 shutdowns, Alma del Mar, in the Italian market, is just opening up -- after a Fab Five makeover no less!Owner Marcos Tlacopilco had a fish shop for years in the same area, but it was always his dream to have his own restaurant.When the producers of the show "Queer Eye" heard about him, they sent the Fab Five to help Tlacopilco get his Mexican fusion brunch spot ready to go ( Season 5 filmed in Philadelphia last summer ). Now, it's open for business daily with outdoor seating and takeout.Tlacopilco came to Philly from Puebla, Mexico. He and his wife, Alma - who he named the place after - started their family here, and all four of their kids help out as well.1007 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia. PA 19147215-644-8158Two Mexican restaurants opened just weeks before the pandemic shut restaurants down across the city.Casa Mexico was created by James Beard-nominated chef Cristina Martinez, who uses food as a platform to fight for immigrant rights.She opened Casa Mexico in the heart of the Italian Market, right next door to her celebrated South Philly Barbacoa.Taqueria Morales also opened its doors in South Philly.The restaurant struggled to get traction when it first opened so the daughter in the family took to Twitter to urge people to give her family's food a chance.The tweet quickly went viral and the restaurant suddenly had lines out the door. And then COVID-19 came to town.1134 S. 9th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147267-455-27601429 Jackson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145215-645-9392While many people are struggling during COVID-19, local farmers saw interest in their products surge with steep increases in sales practically overnight.From a first generation meat farmer raising heritage breed pigs, cows, sheep, goats and chickens to a fourth generation dairy farmer whose heritage breed cow's milk makes all kinds of cheeses, spreads and yogurts to the Weavers Way Co Op stores and farmers market, people are buying local now more than ever.And farmers, accustomed to struggling, are seeing record sales.337 Chestnut Tree Rd, Elverson, PA 19520610-286-29673045 Mountain Rd, Saylorsburg, PA 18353570-269-29957095 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19128215-843-2350 ext. 325559 Carpenter Lane, Mt. Airy215-843-23508424 Germantown Avenue, Chestnut Hill215-866-9150Scoops 'n' Smiles is doing just that in its Malvern ice cream shop.Akain Rowland along with his brother, Yusef, and uncle, Keith, opened the store in 2016.They serve a rotating list of flavors made by local ice cream manufacturers Bassett's and Nelson's.The West Philly natives grew up eating water ice and decided to make their own. You'll find at least 10 flavors in the store at all times.Akain and Yusef both served in the Navy and they named their banana splits after the ships they sailed as crewmembers.Scoops 'n' Smiles opened a second location in West Chester during the pandemic and they also have a truck to cater special events.327 East King Street, Malvern, PA 193556 East Gay Street, West Chester, PA 19380Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest African-American bookstore in Philadelphia, and one of the first on the East Coast.Founder Dawud Hakim opened the shop back in 1959 to educate people on the history and accomplishments of African Americans.Their stacks are rich in titles new and old, across genres like children's, biographies, religion and more.In the days following the death of George Floyd, current owner -- and daughter of the founder -- Yvonne Blake saw a surge in sales of books on African-American history and civil rights.She continues her father's legacy sixty-one years later and is proud of how his work has come full circle.210 S. 52nd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19139215-474-9495After four months of closures due to COVID-19, local arts and cultural institutions have begun to reopen with plenty of pandemic precautions.There's even a new museum set to open in Cape May, celebrating Harriet Tubman, who worked at the shore town to raise money to fund her work on the Underground Railroad.And while theaters have been unable to open their doors to live audiences, The Wilma has created a Globe model that is both innovative and inspired by the Shakespeare theater of centuries past. Still in the design phase, it would separate the audience members from the stage and each other.1 Riverside Dr, Camden, NJ 08103211 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106215-413-865519 S 22nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19103222 N 20th St, Philadelphia, PA 19103632 Lafayette St, Cape May, NJ 08204265 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-546-7824