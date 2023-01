2 men in critical condition after shooting at North Philadelphia deli

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the gunman who tried to kill two men at a North Philadelphia deli on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. at the City Market Deli on the 2200 block of North Broad Street.

Investigators say someone shot a 42-year-old man once in the head and a 39-year-old man twice in the thigh.

Both victims are in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

