Attempted carjacking suspect shoots man outside his Olney home, victim's mother unharmed: Police

Police say the two got into a fight and that's when the suspect shot the victim in the foot.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who had just parked in front of his home was shot during an attempted carjacking in the Olney section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of East Fisher Avenue near Front Street.

Police say the victim was with his mother when the suspect approached him.

The gunman demanded the victim's keys.

Police say the two got into a fight and that's when the suspect shot the victim in the foot.

The attacker fled the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. His mother was not injured.

