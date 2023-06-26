Investigators link weekend ambush-style shooting with rental car theft ring

Investigators describe it as an ambush-style attack on a vehicle with a total of three people inside on Saturday evening.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police hope a key piece of evidence will help them find the suspect who critically injured a 71-year-old man and hurt his 5-year-old grandson this past weekend.

Investigators describe it as an ambush-style attack on a vehicle with a total of three people inside on Saturday evening.

More than 50 shots were fired before the gunmen drove away.

In the end, the five-year-old suffered a graze wound to the shoulder, while his 71-year-old grandfather remains hospitalized in critical condition after getting shot in the lower back.

The youngster's father was in the car too but somehow escaped uninjured.

A short time later, investigators found the vehicle they believed was involved in the shooting.

Philadelphia Police Capt. James Kearney says, "A white 2023 Kia was involved. That car was seen fleeing the scene and it was also recovered on the 6000 block of Buist Street."

It turns out the vehicle is linked to another crime Action News reported earlier this month.

"That car is significant to us because we know that car was stolen in a robbery that happened down at the airport at the Avis budget rental car center," said Kearney.

In fact, that Kia was among the vehicles stolen during robberies captured on surveillance videos that were recently released by Philadelphia police.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been approximately 25 such robberies from car rental agencies near PHL.

Most of those cases remain unsolved, but investigators say at least three arrests have been made.

Now, investigators believe the shooting this past weekend was targeted, but they are unaware of what the motive may have been.

Anyone with information about the shooting this past weekend is asked to call Philadelphia police.