13-year-old grazed by bullet after suspects fire 10 shots in Frankford: Police

Investigators believe this may have been a robbery attempt.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunmen ambushed a 13-year-old male as he walked out of a corner store in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, police say.

Ten shots were fired at Bridge and Hawthorne streets around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say one bullet grazed the teenager in the thigh.

He is being treated in the hospital.

Investigators believe this may have been a robbery attempt.

No arrests have been reported.

