PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunmen ambushed a 13-year-old male as he walked out of a corner store in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, police say.
Ten shots were fired at Bridge and Hawthorne streets around 12:30 a.m. Friday.
Police say one bullet grazed the teenager in the thigh.
He is being treated in the hospital.
Investigators believe this may have been a robbery attempt.
No arrests have been reported.
MORE TOP STORIES:
13-year-old grazed by bullet after suspects fire 10 shots in Frankford: Police
Investigators believe this may have been a robbery attempt.
SHOOTING
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News