13-year-old grazed by bullet after suspects fire 10 shots in Frankford: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Gunmen ambushed a 13-year-old male as he walked out of a corner store in the Frankford section of Philadelphia, police say.Ten shots were fired at Bridge and Hawthorne streets around 12:30 a.m. Friday.Police say one bullet grazed the teenager in the thigh.He is being treated in the hospital.Investigators believe this may have been a robbery attempt.No arrests have been reported.