Mayor Kenney speaks out on chaotic incident involving teens in Penn's Landing

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Penn's Landing is a perfect place to spend a holiday weekend in Philadelphia.

But things turned chaotic Monday night as hundreds of teens dispersed after shots were fired.

Police found two spent shell casings near Front and Chestnut streets. One child was beaten by others in a large crowd, according to authorities.

"Police acted responsibly and cleared the crowd. I think someone was injured in some kind of fight. I think parents should take some responsibility, not just the government and police," said Mayor Jim Kenney.

According to Kenney, police can't break up crowds of kids unless something turns dangerous.

"We can't keep kids from gathering, it's just not constitutional to stop them from gathering," he said.

Councilwoman Katherine Gilmore Richardson is pushing for young people to gather at the city's Community Evening Resource Centers (CERC) instead.

"We have a safe space for our young people to go to each and every day from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., and they even provide them with a ride home," says Gilmore Richardson.

There are four of these free centers throughout the city with two more opening in June.

"We have podcasting, a Cops with Cameras program, open mic night, game night, drone camps, cooking classes, video games, basketball," listed Gilmore Richardson.

Two thousand young people have already taken part in these activities.

The current CERCs include: