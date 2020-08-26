6 Places to go, eat to feel like a tourist in Philadelphia

If you don't feel safe hitting the road, you can take advantage of the smaller tourism crowds to see the historic sites in Philly. from Independence Mall to Elfreth's Alley, the Betsy Ross House to Franklin Square.
At City Hall's Dilworth Park, kids can cool off on the splash pads while adults enjoy lunch or dinner with live music. Then pose for a picture with the Love sculpture and the Rocky Statue then run the Art Museum steps and take in the iconic skyline view.
You can also travel to the top of One Liberty for 360-degree panoramic views.
Cultural institutions are reopening along Philadelphia's Museum Row.
You can marvel at the wax Presidents at the Franklin Institute, enjoy one of the world's greatest collections of art at the Barnes Foundation and see the sloths at the Academy of Natural Sciences.
When it's time to eat, there are the quintessential Philly foods-cheesesteak, water ice and a Philly soft pretzel.
Historic Philadelphia, Inc | Visit Philly
Jim's Steaks South Street
4th & South Streets, Philadelphia, Pa. 19147
215-928-1911
Pop's Homemade Italian Ice
1337 W. Oregon Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19148
215-551-7677
Mural Mile Walking Tour | Tickets
Tours start at PAFA's Lenfest Plaza. Groups are limited to 10 due to COVID-19. Private and virtual Tours are available
1537 Cherry St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19102
215-925-3633
Hotel Sofitel
120 S. 17th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
215-569-8300
Four Seasons Philadelphia
1 N. 19th Street (The Comcast Center), Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
215-419-5000