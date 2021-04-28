violence

Philly shootings leave 2 dead, 6 injured in violent night

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A series of shootings in Philadelphia left two people dead and six others injured, with many of the violent incidents taking place within a two-hour span.

The gunfire started around 8:36 p.m. on the 1000 block of West Huntingdon Street.

Police say a 36-year-old man was shot eight times. He was rushed to an area hospital where he's currently listed in critical condition.

Around 9:08 p.m., a shooting inside a laundromat left a 52-year-old man in critical condition at an area hospital. Police say he was shot in the head and in the leg. Two suspects are being sought at this time.

Ten minutes later, a man was shot and killed on the 6200 block of Ogontz Avenue. Police say the victim, believed to be a male in his late teens to early 20s, was shot multiple times. He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Around 9:21 p.m., police say a 35-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were both injured by gunfire on the 5700 block of Thomas Avenue. Both victims were hospitalized in stable condition.

On the 6300 block of Frankford Avenue, a 26-year-old man was shot four times around 10:03 p.m., said police. He is hospitalized in stable condition.

The gunfire continued at the intersection of 17th Street and Chew Avenue where police say a 16-year-old boy was shot around 10:15 p.m. The boy is listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

Then police were called around 2 a.m. Wednesday to the 200 block of Delphine Street. Officers found a man shot in the head, with cash scattered near the crime scene. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

