NJ sand sculptor carves Philadelphia Eagles tribute in Cape May

Winter may not be prime time to play in the sand. But sculptor Brendan Schaffer thinks the Eagles' Super Bowl season is a worthy occasion.

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A South Jersey Eagles fan is making his mark in the sand, using his stellar sculpting talents to root for the birds ahead of the big game.

"Growing up, my dad and I would come to the beach a lot and we would always be doing sand sculptures," said Brendan Schaffer of Villas, New Jersey.

Their talents only grew over the years as both father and son carved alligators, dragons, and cartoon characters out of sand and snow.

"All of a sudden it became this big thing when we entered a snow sculpture into a sand contest," said Schaffer. "We won first place... and we got better and better as we practiced."

Schaffer made a tradition out of sculpting football tributes for whichever teams made it to the Super Bowl.

"I'm very happy that this year the Eagles are in the Super Bowl because my dad and I are life-long Eagles fans," he said.

With the help of city workers from Cape May, Schaffer sculpted a stunning Eagles logo in the sand in about five hours this morning. The temporary eco-artwork is located at Cove Beach by Sunset Pavilion.

"You can never tell how long it's going to last. I'm going to try to make sure that it's here for the next few days at least," said Schaffer. "But I hope that people come and visit the sculpture and root for the Eagles."

To learn more about Brendan Schaffer's artwork, visit his Facebook.

