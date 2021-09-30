burglary

Galloway Twp. police ID would-be burglar found dead in restaurant's exhaust fan

The incident happened around 10 a.m. at Two Brother's From Italy Restaurant in Galloway Township.
By
Man found dead in restaurant vent after burglary attempt: Police

GALLOWAY TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The would-be burglar who police say died after he tried to break into a South Jersey restaurant earlier this week has been identified.

Police say it happened around 10 a.m. Monday when 58-year-old Phillip Maddelin attempted to enter the Two Brother's From Italy restaurant in Galloway Township on the 200 block of W. White Horse Pike.

Officers were called to the restaurant for the report of a deceased person.

Police say Maddelin tried to get into the eatery through a rooftop exhaust fan. He then got stuck and died after he couldn't free himself.



The restaurant was closed for several days due to the investigation.

