Automotive

2021 Philadelphia Auto Show organizers planning June event

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2021 Philadelphia Auto Show is taking yet another detour.

Originally scheduled for January, it was moved to March.

Now organizers say they are looking to hold the annual event in June at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Officials released this statement on the Auto Show:

"As a courtesy to our participating dealers, manufacturers, vendors and more, we want to provide you an update regarding dates for a 2021 Philadelphia Auto Show.

We are currently exploring dates for an event in June. Earlier this summer, we had worked with the Pennsylvania Convention Center staff to move our original dates in January to March. As it became apparent that the March timeframe was no longer feasible, our focus shifted to moving the event to June.

We will continue to work with manufacturers, dealer ad groups, the state of Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia Health Department to determine when and if we can produce a show that is both safe for all involved and of the great value that is expected of us."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivephiladelphiaphiladelphia auto showsocietycommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Delco man accused of casting dead mother's ballot
When Americans could see $600 direct stimulus payment
Woman's body discovered in Delaware
COVID outbreak at local Amazon warehouse prompts temporary closure
PA COVID: Vaccinations grow in Pennsylvania; 2nd vaccine arriving soon
AccuWeather: Spotty showers tonight, Christmas Eve storm likely
Girl, 11, starts baking business during pandemic
Show More
Crews battle warehouse fire in Swedesboro
Family living at Philly church for 843 days celebrates freedom
NJ COVID: Officials urge caution as Christmas approaches, vaccinations continue
Negative COVID test doesn't mean you're in the clear
New Jersey AG overhauls police use-of-force rules
More TOP STORIES News