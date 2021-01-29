2021 Philadelphia Auto Show organizers set tentative date for summer event

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5911631" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Among the incredible cars on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show will be some tricked-out rides belonging to Philadelphia Eagles players.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The 2021 Philadelphia Auto Show will take place in its traditional home at the Pennsylvania Convention Center this summer.Organizers announced they hope to hold the event from June 19 through June 27."While the June dates are secured, we will be using the next several months to determine the course of the pandemic and hold the appropriate meetings to determine if the show can be held safely and deliver the exceptional experience attendees and exhibitors expect and deserve," said Kevin Mazzucola, executive director of the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia, which annually organizes the event.The show was pushed back because of pandemic restrictions in place in the city.More details on the potential 2021 event will be announced by early Spring6abc is a proud sponsor of the Auto Show.