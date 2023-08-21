Over 100 motorcyclists ride through Philadelphia to visit those impacted by gun violence

Around 150 motorcycle riders took off from Philadelphia City Hall on Sunday afternoon.

The motorcyclists gathered to speak words of healing to those in need.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Around 150 motorcycle riders took off from Philadelphia City Hall on Sunday afternoon.

They traveled to different neighborhoods to console families who have lost a loved one to gun violence.

"Some people haven't grieved their loved ones, and to come out and show support, it's just a tremendous uplift for them," said Michele Jackson, an organizer of the Philly Bike Fest Ride for Peace.

In the city's West Oak Lane section, riders met with the Tucker family.

Robert Tucker says he lost his 21-year-old son Tyhiem Tucker to gun violence.

"It was healing. It's been a year since my son was murdered. Day to day it's hard, but stuff like this really helps," said Tucker.

"It means a lot, just to rally on the streets to show unity, try to keep the peace down," said Gucci, a motorcyclist.

Tucker shared a message with Action News about the violence happening in the city.

"It's too late for my son. What I'm saying to Philadelphia and the youth is please, please put the guns down. You don't need the guns," he said.