Philly Cookie Company makes savory shortbread cookies you will love

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You may have spotted a new kind of cookie in your favorite local coffee shop.It is the pandemic project of Loc Pham, a baker turned entrepreneur during the COVID-19 lockdown.When the world went on lockdown, he had nothing but time on his hands. So he created a collection of shortbread cookies and granola bars. He now has 11 flavors, including ones that are vegan and gluten-free.He officially launched his Philly Cookie Company on Feb. 1.Born in Vietnam and raised in South Jersey, Pham started baking as a little boy.By the age of 16, he was working in pastry shops and graduated from Drexel University with plans to get a job in the food manufacturing industry. But, he says, "I hated it."His passion is baking things by hand. So he went to work for a bakery where he continues to work full time from 4 a.m. to noon. Then, when his shift is over, he works another eight hours for himself.His recipe is based on a traditional Scottish shortbread but he adds brown sugar and sea salt to create more of a savory flavor that is the perfect companion to your coffee.315 Elm Ave, Woodlynne, NJ 08107609-332-6628