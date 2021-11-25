No more free Saturday parking during holidays in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia is putting an end to a popular holiday perk.Parking will no longer be free on Saturdays between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day.The city-wide free meter parking was created to attract holiday shoppers to more small businesses.However, according to the city, research showed this was counter-productive, with many people just leaving their cars parked in the spots all day long.After analyzing parking trends, researching best practices, and talking to businesses, the City's Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability (OTIS) determined that the policy of relaxed enforcement is counter-productive.According to research from the City's Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability: