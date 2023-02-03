Philly Pops find new temporary home after eviction from Kimmel Center

Two shows are scheduled for February 18 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. at The Met Philadelphia.

The Kimmel Center ousted the Pops last month after missing a deadline to pay $520,000.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As the Philly Pops continues to search for a solution to cover its mounting debt, the musical group has found a new temporary home.

The Pops February show will go on. The performance of "Get Up, Stand Up: An Encyclopedia of Soul" will now be held at The Met Philadelphia.

All previously purchased tickets for this performance will be transferred to the new date and times.

"We are continuing to make our scheduled 2022-23 performances the best they can possibly be for our patrons and our magnificent musicians, and we will continue to update as soon as we have more information regarding the remainder of our performances," said the Pops in a statement.

The nation's largest stand-alone Pops orchestra announced in November it will cease operations this June.